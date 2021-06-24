Bond fund managers brace for higher inflation

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration shows U.S. 100-dollar bank notes taken in Tokyo August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

LONDON (Reuters) – Fixed income fund managers are bracing for higher inflation in the next 12 months that could encourage the U.S. central bank to dial back stimulus sooner than anticipated, a survey from Russell Investments showed on Thursday.

The Federal Reserve last week signalling its first rate hike for 2023, a year earlier than previous projections.

The survey of fixed income managers covering the second quarter found about 70% of respondents expect inflation for the next 12 months to exceed 2%, up from 38% in the previous quarter.

The 72 bond and currency managers who responded to the survey also expressed less confidence that the Fed will deliver its target inflation rate.

About 50% expect the Fed to deliver its inflation promise, declining about 10 percentage points from the previous survey, Russell Investments said.

It added that 31% of fixed income managers expect the Fed to start tapering bond purchases as early as the fourth quarter, although the consensus view was that tapering was most likely to start in the first quarter of 2022.

On currencies, fund managers expect a stronger pound — the best performing G10 currency this year.

Russell Investments said 72% of respondents expect the British pound, currently trading at $1.39, to be in the $1.41-$1.50 range in the next 12 months. In the Q1 survey, 77% of managers expected sterling to trade in a $1.36-$1.50 range.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR