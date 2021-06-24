BoE sees inflation breaking 3% but won’t rush to unwind stimulus

Article content

LONDON — The Bank of England said inflation would peak above 3% as Britain’s locked-down economy reopens, but the rise further beyond its 2% target would only be “temporary” and most policymakers favored keeping stimulus at full throttle.

Sterling fell as the BoE’s nine monetary policymakers voted 8-1 once again to keep their government bond-buying program at 875 billion pounds ($1.22 trillion).

Some investors had bet that more objectors would appear, signaling the central bank was speeding up its thinking about unwinding the huge stimulus that has helped steer the world’s fifth-biggest economy through the COVID-19 crisis.

But only Chief Economist Andy Haldane, who leaves the BoE later this month, voted to scale back the bond-buying plan by 50 billion pounds, the second meeting in a row he has cast the lone dissenting vote.

Most members of the Monetary Policy Committee felt they should “lean strongly against downside risks to the outlook and ensure that the recovery was not undermined by a premature tightening in monetary conditions,” the BoE said.

Economists taking part in a Reuters poll had expected no policy changes by the BoE as it waits to see if the post-lockdown jump in inflation proves transitory and whether unemployment rises when the government scales back its job-protection scheme.