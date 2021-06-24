Blockchain.com introduces username-based crypto transactions By Cointelegraph

Blockchain.com introduces username-based crypto transactions
Major crypto wallet provider Blockchain.com is integrating with Unstoppable Domains to simplify sending crypto funds for its customers.
Unstoppable Domains announced Thursday that it had integrated native support for Blockchain.com, enabling that latter’s 32 million verified users to send funds with a username instead of a full-length crypto wallet address.
