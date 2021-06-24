Bitmain ceases Bitcoin miner sales to aid second-hand sellers following China ban By Cointelegraph

Bitmain ceases Bitcoin miner sales to aid second-hand sellers following China ban
Bitmain, the cryptocurrency infrastructure company behind the Antminer brand, will temporarily halt the sale of mining machines to help secondary sellers offload their supplies following China’s wholesale ban on (BTC) mining.
The suspension of new Antminer sales will begin immediately, Bitmain announced Thursday via WeChat. By suspending the sale of new mining devices, companies must resort to buying secondhand miners that previously belonged to Chinese mining rigs.
