Bitcoin rejects at $34.5K as analysts reveal key resistance level to beat next By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Bitcoin rejects at $34.5K as analysts reveal key resistance level to beat next

(BTC) erased some of its gains on Thursday in a test of lower levels, which spooked already wary traders.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting local lows of $32,400 on Thursday.

BTC/USD scenario with targets. Source: Crypto Ed/Twitter
BTC/USD whale resistance levels chart. Source: Whalemap/Twitter
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust unlock dates. Source: Bybt.com
Bitcoin Puell Multiple chart. Source: CryptoQuant/Twitter