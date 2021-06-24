Bipartisan bill to study blockchain and crypto passes US House of Representatives By Cointelegraph

A bipartisan bill that requires the study of blockchain technology and digital tokens passed the House of Representatives on June 22.

The “Consumer Safety Technology Act” is centered on consumer protection and includes digital token and blockchain research. The bill passed the 117th Congress within a week of its introduction, with a resounding 325 votes in favor of, and 103 votes against.