Binance to List Klaytn (KLAY) By CoinQuora

Binance to List Klaytn (KLAY)

One of the world’s leading crypto exchanges, Binance, announced it would list Klaytn (KLAY).

Binance said it would list Klaytn (KLAY) with four trading pairs. This includes KLAY/BTC, KLAY/BNB, KLAY/BUSD, and KLAY/USDT.

To announce the listing, the Binance team noted,

Binance will list Klaytn (KLAY) and open trading for KLAY/BTC, KLAY/BNB, KLAY/BUSD and KLAY/USDT trading pairs at 2021-06-24 08:00 AM (UTC).

More so, the Binance team said that users can now start depositing KLAY in preparation for trading. In addition, the exchange stressed that withdrawals for KLAY would open on 2021-06-25 at 08:00 AM (UTC).

Further, Binance noted that users could view the actual withdrawal status on the withdrawal page. This is because the withdrawal time mentioned above is an estimated time for users’ reference.

