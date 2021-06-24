Biden says deal reached on infrastructure plan By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks after a roundtable discussion with advisors on steps to curtail U.S. gun violence, at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said a deal had been reached on an infrastructure spending plan as he emerged from a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators.
“We have a deal,” he told reporters at the White House after meeting with members from the so-called Group of 21, who have been seeking a bipartisan agreement on an infrastructure bill.
