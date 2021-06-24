Berkshire Hathaway appears to buy back more stock

Article content

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc appears to have extended its drive to repurchase its own stock, even with its share price near a record high, according to regulatory filings and an analyst.

Edward Jones & Co analyst James Shanahan estimated that buybacks have totaled about $5.15 billion between April 22 and June 22, and about $6.46 billion in the second quarter, based on Berkshire’s average share price during the applicable periods.

Berkshire did not immediately respond on Thursday to a request for comment.

Buffett has aggressively repurchased Berkshire shares as high stock market valuations and the growth of special purpose acquisition companies, which take private companies public, made buying whole companies appear expensive.

“It’s a killer,” Buffett said at Berkshire’s May 1 annual meeting, referring to SPACs.

Berkshire repurchased $6.6 billion of stock in the first quarter, and a record $24.7 billion in 2020.

Its last major acquisition was a $32.1 billion takeover of aircraft parts maker Precision Castparts in 2016. Berkshire ended March with $145.4 billion of cash and equivalents.

“There could be deal frustration,” said Cathy Seifert, a CFRA Research analyst with a “hold” rating on Berkshire. “Share buybacks also reflect confidence in one’s stock.”