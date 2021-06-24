Banning cryptocurrencies to counter crime is a nonsensical excuse By Cointelegraph



Banning cryptocurrencies to counter crime is a nonsensical excuse



Numerous governments are attempting to ban cryptocurrencies, with recent examples from China, India, Turkey and Nigeria. The reason for doing so is simple: The decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies poses a threat to the legacy financial system, and as the technology itself is still in its infancy, it seems to attract hackers. Even so, banning crypto will not dissuade hackers or scammers in the slightest.

Ever since the inception of cryptocurrency, hackers have shown an appetite for this form of money. The perceived appeal of being anonymous when receiving payments has created an aura of invincibility for all cryptocurrencies. However, that is often misunderstood, as none of the public blockchains are private nor anonymous in their current form. While transactions are pseudonymous on the blockchain, users will still need to convert to and from fiat currencies at some point. Those steps often require verifying one’s identity through official documents, negating the entire anonymity and privacy aspect.

Mervik Haums is a blockchain entrepreneur, writer and branding specialist. He founded Startup Fortune in 2018, a global startup platform that lets entrepreneurs from across the world connect and collaborate.

