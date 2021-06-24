Banks involved in Archegos meltdown face DOJ probe



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: 888 7th Ave, a building that reportedly houses Archegos Capital is pictured amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri



(Reuters) – U.S. investigators who focus on corporate collusion are examining how global banks handled multibillion-dollar trades with Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, Bloomberg Law reported on Thursday.

At least a part of the probe is being handled by the U.S. Department of Justice’s antitrust division, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Archegos blowup earlier this year cost big global banks including Credit Suisse (SIX:), Nomura Holdings (NYSE:) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) more than $10 billion in losses.