Australia’s Westpac scraps potential demerger of NZ business

SYDNEY — Australia’s second-largest lender Westpac Banking Corp said on Thursday it would retain its New Zealand business, wrapping up the option of a spin-off, after a review likely found that a demerger would have been too costly.

Without providing further details, Westpac said in a statement that a review to consider a spin-off, triggered by New Zealand’s tighter capital norms, had found that a demerger would not be in the best interests of shareholders.

A decision to demerge the business could have encouraged some of its Australia-based peers who alongside Westpac dominate 85% of the New Zealand market – Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Commonwealth Bank, and National Australia Bank – to follow its lead.

The decision “likely reflects the complexities of divesting from a liquidity and capital perspective,” Citigroup banking analyst Brendan Sproules said in a note.

“We view this decision as being indicative of the judgment call faced by peers, and consequently think the issue of divesting NZ subsidiaries has now been put to bed.”

The Australian bank said its priority is to appoint a new chief executive to replace the unit’s boss David McLean, who is set to retire on June 25.