Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.32% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the declined 0.32%.

The best performers of the session on the were Pro Medicus Ltd (ASX:), which rose 6.90% or 3.67 points to trade at 56.87 at the close. Meanwhile, Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:) added 6.18% or 7.60 points to end at 130.50 and Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:) was up 5.89% or 0.64 points to 11.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Woolworths Ltd (ASX:), which fell 11.20% or 4.760 points to trade at 37.750 at the close. Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.69% or 0.380 points to end at 9.930 and Boral Ltd. (ASX:) was down 3.63% or 0.260 points to 6.900.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 683 to 668 and 427 ended unchanged.

Shares in Pro Medicus Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; rising 6.90% or 3.67 to 56.87.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 0.15% to 11.554.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.37% or 6.60 to $1776.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 0.53% or 0.39 to hit $73.47 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.48% or 0.36 to trade at $75.55 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.01% to 0.7574, while AUD/JPY fell 0.10% to 83.96.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.05% at 91.737.

