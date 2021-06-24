Asset manager QR launches Bitcoin ETF on Brazilian stock exchange By Cointelegraph

Asset manager QR launches Bitcoin ETF on Brazilian stock exchange
The Brazil Stock Exchange, or B3, has launched the trading of another (BTC) exchange-traded fund, marking the growing acceptance of the crypto industry in the country.
Brazilian asset manager QR Asset Management started trading its Bitcoin ETF with the ticker QBTC11 on the Sao Paulo-based B3 exchange on Wednesday, Cointelegraph Brasil reported.
