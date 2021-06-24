Andreessen Horowitz launches biggest-ever crypto venture fund at $2.2B By Cointelegraph

Andreessen Horowitz launches biggest-ever crypto venture fund at $2.2B
Andreessen Horowitz is launching a new crypto-focused fund dedicated to expanding the size and marketability of blockchain projects, offering further evidence that venture funds believe in the staying power of digital assets.
Crypto Fund III, a $2.2-billion venture fund co-led by Andreessen Horowitz general partners Chris Dixon and Katie Haun, was officially announced Thursday morning. The fund will be used to finance cryptocurrency networks and teams that are contributing to the new decentralized economy.
