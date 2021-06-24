After ‘negative spiral’, EU seeks new Russia strategy

Article content

BRUSSELS — European Union leaders will consider on Thursday whether to seek a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of a new strategy to manage relations with Moscow that the EU says are in a “negative spiral.”

Envoys for France and Germany on Wednesday proposed that holding a summit with Putin was a possible way to repair ties between the close trade partners, following on from U.S. President Joe Biden’s summit in Geneva with Putin.

On opposing sides in standoffs in Ukraine and Belarus, and at odds over human rights, the EU and Russia accuse each other of meddling in elections, disinformation and threatening security and stability from the Baltics to the Black Sea.

“We as the European Union must also seek direct contact with Russia and the Russian president,” Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel told legislators in what is expected to be her final speech to the German Bundestag.

“It is not enough for the U.S. president to talk to the Russian president. I very much welcome that, but the EU must also create forums for dialog,” she added.

She was echoing Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who told Reuters: “We cannot isolate Russia because Russia is a reality that none of us can escape. We need to motivate Moscow to cease its aggressive actions.”