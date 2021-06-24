AfriCrypt’s $3.6B Bitcoin Disappearance, Hacking or Scam? By CoinQuora



© Reuters. AfriCrypt’s $3.6B Bitcoin Disappearance, Hacking or Scam?



Hackers allegedly hacked AfriCrypt a South African crypto firm.

The ‘hackers’ got away with 69,000 bitcoin worth $3.6 billion at the time.

However, the platform operators also disappeared raising suspicions.

The operators of a South African crypto firm, AfriCrypt, have disappeared along with 69,000 bitcoin worth $3.6 billion. Facts are still unclear, but this could be the biggest crypto scam in history, according to Bloomberg.

The vanishing brothers, Ameer and Raees Cajee, founded AfriCrypt in 2019. Since then, the crypto firm accumulated about 54 billion rands or $3.6 billion in bitcoin. This is also the amount that went missing at the time the platform notified users it had been hacked.

The platform sent an official notice on April 13. The notice stated that the platform would cease operations to facilitate investigations and the recovery of the stolen assets. In addition, AfriCrypt requested users to refrain from contacting the authorities about the hacking as it would “delay the recovery process.”

Legal represen…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora