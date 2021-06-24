Activists archive Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper on blockchain By Cointelegraph

Activists archive Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper on blockchain
Hong Kong cyber-activists are not giving up on the freedom of speech and are backing up articles from the pro-democracy tabloid newspaper Apple (NASDAQ:) Daily using blockchain technology.
Following a national security probe, Apple Daily printed its last edition on Thursday. But Hong Kong activists took it from there and uploaded the publication’s articles on a distributed network, Reuters reported.
