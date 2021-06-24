Accenture Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com



Accenture Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – Accenture (NYSE:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Accenture announced earnings per share of $2.4 on revenue of $13.26B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.24 on revenue of $12.76B.

Accenture shares are up 9.38% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.99% from its 52 week high of $294.50 set on May 14. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 12.93% from the start of the year.

Accenture follows other major Information Technology sector earnings this month

Accenture’s report follows an earnings beat by NVIDIA on May 26, who reported EPS of $3.66 on revenue of $5.66B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.29 on revenue of $5.4B.

Adobe had beat expectations on June 17 with second quarter EPS of $3.03 on revenue of $3.84B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.81 on revenue of $3.73B.

