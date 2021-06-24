50,000 electric vehicle charging stations in Europe to offer crypto payments By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

50,000 electric vehicle charging stations in Europe to offer crypto payments

Two payments firms have partnered to roll out crypto payments across 50,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Europe.

The partnership is between Irish e-commerce and mobile payment solutions firm HIPS Payment Group Ltd and Vourity, a Swedish firm that specializes in unattended payment facilities such as EV charging stations.

Vourity payment terminal, with an ETH logo

EV crypto innovation