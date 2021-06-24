3 Overlooked Mortgage REITs With Yields Over 5% By StockNews



There are many indicators that the economy could be due for a period of deceleration. This would be bullish for yield-payers like REIT stocks. Three REITs with attractive yields are Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:), Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:), and Dynex Capital (NYSE:).REITs have served as safe havens for weary investors and also those looking for a reliable source of passive income. The top REITs certainly receive their fair share of attention from the mainstream investment media. However, there are plenty of other REITs available for investment that retail investors often overlook.



Part of the challenge of pinpointing the best REITs lies in determining which are the most stable, which have the most upside, and which have the most attractive yields. Some overlooked mortgage REITs have yields in excess of 5%.



