18 Celeb #TBT Photos From This Week — June 24

An apt Darth Vader Father’s Day post kicks off this week’s #TBT.
1.
Mark Hamill celebrated Father’s Day by posting this behind-the-scenes pic from the Empire Strikes Back — ’cause if there ever was a father-son MOMENT on-screen it was in that film:
2.
In honor of her 42nd birthday, Mindy Kaling shared these clips from the episode of The Office where they forgot Kelly’s birthday:
3.
Darren Criss shared this behind-the-scenes photo from the Glee Live Tour in celebration of the 10th anniversary of it:
4.
Salma Hayek shared this photo of herself enjoying some tacos de cochinita in the ’90s:
5.
Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrated her BFF Selma Blair’s 49th birthday by posting a bunch of photos of the two of them from throughout the years:
6.
While Alicia Silverstone celebrated her BFF Juliette Lewis’ 48th birthday by sharing a few photos of the two of them together throughout the years:
7.
Janet Jackson shared this photo of herself and her longtime BFF, Paula Abdul, in the mid-’80s:
8.
Big Boi posted this photo of himself and André 3000 taken in 1994 as part of the album artwork for OutKast’s debut album, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik:
9.
In honor of the 30th anniversary of his high school graduation, Mario Lopez posted this photo of himself from that day:
10.
Kylie Minogue shared this oh-so-pretty photo of herself in the ’90s:
11.
Viola Davis celebrated her 18th wedding anniversary with Julius Tennon by sharing this photo from when they first started dating:
12.
Queen Latifah remembered when she played Bessie Smith in the 2015 HBO film, Bessie:
13.
While Bette Midler remembered her role as Bobbie Markowitz in the 2004 remake of The Stepford Wives:
14.
In honor of Tracee Ellis Ross getting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year, her mother, the legendary Diana Ross, posted this clip from when she got her star in 1982:
15.
Brandy shared this clip from the music video to her boptastic 2002 single, “What About Us?”:
16.
In honor of Conan O’Brien leaving late night television after 28 years, Jennifer Garner posted this clip from when she appeared on Late Night With Conan O’Brien in 2003:
17.
Carson Daly sent his love to Mark Hoppus — who announced yesterday that he is battling cancer — by posting this photo from when Blink-182 performed on MTV for its Y2K New Year’s Eve show:
18.
And finally, ahead of the premiere of F9 premiering tomorrow in the US, Vin Diesel shared this photo of himself and the late Paul Walker at the Fast Five premiere in 2011:
