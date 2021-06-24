17 Wild Interactions Between Fans And Celebrities

For a lot of people, the smallest interaction with their favorite celebrity would be a dream come true. However, often, overly — ahem — zealous fans take things a little too far.
The resulting interactions can be awkward, uncomfortable, or sometimes dangerous.
Here are 17 of the wildest interactions between celebrities and their fans:
1.
After “Jolene” became a hit in the ’70s, a Dolly Parton fan named her baby Jolene, then left the infant at the singer’s gate.
2.
After Jessie J broke her leg, a teenage fan broke her own leg, obtained the singer’s personal contact information, and sent her pictures of it.
3.
In 2013, Jared Leto received a fan’s severed ear in the mail along with a note that said, “Are you listening?”
4.
A fan decided to send John Boyega a pair of nipple covers with his face on them in order to promote her start-up.
5.
A woman confronted Matt Smith with a picture of a hedgehog, insisting that he looked just like it, then tried to kiss him.
6.
A Jonas Brothers fan preserved a dead baby shark in a tube and gifted it to the band.
7.
When Cole Sprouse got up to go to the bathroom at a restaurant, a bunch of kids followed him in and tried to check which stall he was in.
8.
Fifth Harmony cheered on a Harmonizer as he chased after their car for 20 minutes.
9.
At a meet-up, a viewer saw Tyler Oakley’s phone sitting on a table and stole it.
10.
While Niall Horan was walking through the crowd at a music festival, a Directioner jumped on his back to get a picture of him.
11.
A Lorde/Jack Antonoff shipper made a PowerPoint presentation trying to “prove” the pair were dating.
12.
While Beyoncé knelt to interact with the crowd, a concertgoer jumped on stage and pulled her down.
13.
John Travolta once opened his closet at home and found a fan waiting inside.
14.
The day after Kaya Scodelario signed a fan’s arm, the girl returned the next day to show her she’d gotten it tattooed.
15.
A couple followed Finn Wolfhard home and asked him to take a picture with them, which he refused.
16.
When Jerry Trainor was walking out of a restaurant, an entire birthday party of fans saw him and tackled him.
17.
And finally, while taking a picture with Norman Reedus, a fan howled “like a werewolf” then leaned over and bit his chest.
