17 Wild Interactions Between Fans And Celebrities

For a lot of people, the smallest interaction with their favorite celebrity would be a dream come true. However, often, overly — ahem — zealous fans take things a little too far.

The resulting interactions can be awkward, uncomfortable, or sometimes dangerous.

Here are 17 of the wildest interactions between celebrities and their fans:

1.

After “Jolene” became a hit in the ’70s, a Dolly Parton fan named her baby Jolene, then left the infant at the singer’s gate.


Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Dolly contacted the Department of Health and Human Services on the child’s behalf, but she isn’t sure what happened after the baby went into care.

2.

After Jessie J broke her leg, a teenage fan broke her own leg, obtained the singer’s personal contact information, and sent her pictures of it.


Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for FIJI Water

The fan also sent a message that said, “I will do anything to be just like you.”

3.

In 2013, Jared Leto received a fan’s severed ear in the mail along with a note that said, “Are you listening?”


Ray Tamarra / GC Images / Via Getty

Jared poked a hole in the ear so he could wear it as a necklace.

4.

A fan decided to send John Boyega a pair of nipple covers with his face on them in order to promote her start-up.


Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Via Getty

She told him she had a GoFundMe as well.

5.

A woman confronted Matt Smith with a picture of a hedgehog, insisting that he looked just like it, then tried to kiss him.


Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

He told MTV, “Security had to pick her up, and she just kept screaming the word ‘hedgehog.'”

6.

A Jonas Brothers fan preserved a dead baby shark in a tube and gifted it to the band.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Nick Jonas told Digital Spy, “They didn’t even leave a note explaining. It was just: ‘Here’s a dead shark.'”

7.

When Cole Sprouse got up to go to the bathroom at a restaurant, a bunch of kids followed him in and tried to check which stall he was in.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

He told Glamour, “I [did] this weird thing where I [lifted] my feet up so they can’t see underneath the stall.” He said that the kid who found him locked eyes with him through the gap, then turned back and led his friends outside. 

8.

Fifth Harmony cheered on a Harmonizer as he chased after their car for 20 minutes.


Ida Mae Astute / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Lauren Jauregui said, “20 minutes is a very long time when you’re keeping up with a car!”

9.

At a meet-up, a viewer saw Tyler Oakley’s phone sitting on a table and stole it.


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Via Getty

10.

While Niall Horan was walking through the crowd at a music festival, a Directioner jumped on his back to get a picture of him.


Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for SiriusXM

“I kinda fell over,” he told Cambio.

11.

A Lorde/Jack Antonoff shipper made a PowerPoint presentation trying to “prove” the pair were dating.


Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

The fan wrote, “I’m fully aware of what Lorde SAYS the album [Melodrama] is about and what each song is about, so do not come at me…”

12.

While Beyoncé knelt to interact with the crowd, a concertgoer jumped on stage and pulled her down.


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage / Via Getty

As security removed the fan, Beyoncé told him, “It’s all right. … Thank you, I love you, too.”

13.

John Travolta once opened his closet at home and found a fan waiting inside.


Christopher Polk / Via Getty

He told People, “It did scare me, but it turned out to be an innocent person. She was a girl who probably wanted to meet me and didn’t know how to do it.”

14.

The day after Kaya Scodelario signed a fan’s arm, the girl returned the next day to show her she’d gotten it tattooed.


Rich Fury / Getty Images

Kaya told MTV, “It was infected, so I just kind of felt really bad for her.”

15.

A couple followed Finn Wolfhard home and asked him to take a picture with them, which he refused.


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

He told ABC, “I was like, ‘No, you followed me back for four blocks, that’s super creepy.’”

16.

When Jerry Trainor was walking out of a restaurant, an entire birthday party of fans saw him and tackled him.


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

“They’re all doing hard time now,” he joked to IMDb.

17.

And finally, while taking a picture with Norman Reedus, a fan howled “like a werewolf” then leaned over and bit his chest.


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Via Getty

Norman told Conan that, even though it left a mark, he decided not to press charges.

