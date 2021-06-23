XRP Jumps 20% In a Green Day By Investing.com



XRP Jumps 20% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $0.65329 by 09:05 (13:05 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 20.28% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 24.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $29.47892B, or 2.16% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.52269 to $0.65616 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 25.82%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.39968B or 3.97% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.5102 to $0.8608 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 80.14% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $34,335.0 on the Investing.com Index, up 14.28% on the day.

was trading at $2,016.16 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 11.75%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $637.50263B or 46.64% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $232.25488B or 16.99% of the total cryptocurrency market value.