XRP Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com



© Reuters. XRP Climbs 10% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $0.64543 by 04:15 (08:15 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.16% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since June 23.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $29.78981B, or 31.17% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.52269 to $0.65616 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 25.94%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.66705B or 49.38% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.5102 to $0.8608 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 80.38% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $34,165.2 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.75% on the day.

was trading at $2,007.53 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 3.34%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $637.92995B or 667.48% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $233.31876B or 244.13% of the total cryptocurrency market value.