Which Packaged Food Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



© Reuters. Farmmi VS. Pilgrim’s Pride: Which Packaged Food Stock is a Better Buy?



As the pandemic ravaged on, more and more people relied on packaged foods. Even though the pandemic appears to be winding down in the U.S., new variants means we are not out of the woods just yet. Which means packaged foods stocks such as Farmmi (FAMI) and Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) could still have room to run. But which is a better buy?.Packaged food stocks have been in the spotlight since the start of the pandemic. Packaged food sales jumped as consumers stocked up on food while assuming the worst and hoping for the best.

Though the pandemic is winding down, packaged food stocks will still receive plenty of attention now that their importance has been reinforced. However, the industry has plenty of players, so choosing only one to add to your portfolio is not exactly easy.

Here is a quick look at two packaged food stocks with legitimate merits: Farmmi (FAMI) and Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC).

Continue reading on StockNews