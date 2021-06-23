Which Broadcasting Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. fuboTV vs. AMC Networks: Which Broadcasting Stock is a Better Buy?

Broadcasting stocks are tempting, because it’s a relatively high-margin business with consistent source of revenues. The value of content is rising with the advent of so many streaming services who are competing for eyeballs. Below, we delve into two of the more intriguing broadcasting stocks. Let’s determine which of these two stocks is the better buy: FuboTV (FUBO) and AMC Networks (NASDAQ:).Broadcasting stocks are tempting, because it’s a relatively high-margin business with consistent source of revenues. The value of content is rising with the advent of so many streaming services who are competing for eyeballs.
&nbsp

This is likely to continue over the next few years, until the inevitable beginning of consolidation which should initiate tougher conditions for broadcast stocks.
&nbsp

Below, we delve into two of the more intriguing broadcasting stocks. Let’s determine which of these two stocks is the better buy: fuboTV (FUBO) and AMC Networks (AMCX).

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR