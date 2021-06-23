USW Calls on Federal Government to Crack Down on Anti-Worker Practices by Canadian Mining Companies

Article content

TORONTO — The United Steelworkers (USW) union is gravely concerned about reports of union-busting by Americas Gold and Silver, a Canadian mining company, at the San Rafael mine in Cosalá, Mexico.

Workers at the mine went on strike on January 26, 2020, demanding recognition of their union, the National Union of Mine, Metal, Steel and Related Workers of the Mexican Republic (SNTMMSSRM), also known as Los Mineros and led by Napoleón Gómez Urrutia.

Mexico’s Federal Conciliation and Arbitration Board conducted a representation vote on September 17, 2020, and certified Los Mineros as the union to represent the workers. However, the company refused to accept the results and has instead adopted a confrontational position, accusing the union of criminal activity and threatening to shut down the project. These efforts continue even after Mexico’s president publicly called on the company to work with Los Mineros.

“Trade agreements protecting workers’ rights are useless if they are not followed,” said USW National Director Ken Neumann. “The federal government must demand accountability by bad actors like Americas Gold and Silver and crack down on anti-worker practices.”

In addition to the labour dispute, there are allegations of environmental damage and unfair dealing with local landholders.