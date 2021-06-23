USITC says tires from Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam hurt U.S. industry By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Passenger vehicle and light truck tires from South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, and subsidized passenger vehicle and light truck tires from Vietnam hurt U.S. industry, the U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

“The commission made affirmative determinations with respect to its antidumping duty investigations concerning imports of these products from Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, and its countervailing duty investigation concerning imports of these products from Vietnam,” it said in a statement.

“The Commission further made a finding of negligibility and voted to terminate the antidumping duty investigation concerning imports of these products from Vietnam.”

