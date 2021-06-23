UK regulator warns against 111 unregistered crypto companies… and FOMO By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The United Kingdom’s financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned consumers against 111 crypto companies that are yet to register with the FCA.

Since Jan. 10, all U.K.-based crypto firms have had to comply with Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing laws, as well as to register with the FCA in order to operate legally. Many are yet to do so.

FCA cautious