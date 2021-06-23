U.S. tire industry harmed by Korea, Taiwan, Thailand tire imports -trade panel

Article content

WASHINGTON — The United States International Trade Commission (ITC) said on Wednesday that U.S. manufacturers are “materially injured” by imports of passenger vehicle and light truck tires from Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

The ITC also found subsidized passenger tires from Vietnam injure domestic manufacturers.

The U.S. Commerce Department as a result of the order “will issue antidumping duty orders on imports of these products from Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, and a countervailing duty order on imports of these products from Vietnam,” the ITC said.

The Commerce Department declined to comment.

The ITC also found imports of tire products from Vietnam sold in the United States at less than fair value “are negligible and voted to terminate the antidumping duty investigation concerning Vietnam.”

In 2020, the Commerce Department opened investigations into vehicle tire imports from South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam in response to petitions filed by the United Steelworkers (USW) representing workers at U.S. tire plants.

The union praised the ITC determination.

“We’re grateful that the ITC affirmed what USW members see every day: a deliberate effort to undercut our domestic industry and overtake our market,” USW International President Tom Conway said in a statement.