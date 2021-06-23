U.K. Regulator Warns Against 111 Unregistered Crypto Businesses By CoinQuora

U.K. Regulator Warns Against 111 Unregistered Crypto Businesses
- U.K. regulator, the FCA said there are over 100 unregistered crypto firms
- It warns banks and payment firms against engaging with the businesses
According to the U.K. regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, there are over 100 unregistered crypto firms. As a result, the FCA said it had warned consumers over dealing with unlisted crypto-related firms.
Moreover, the Financial Conduct Authority noted 111 firms are operating without the required registration. As per Reuters, the FCA sees that the entities threaten the financial system. So, it warns banks and payment firms against engaging with the firms.
Mark Steward, FCA’s head of enforcement, said,
We have a number of firms that are clearly doing business in the U.K. without being registered with us and they are dealing with someone: banks, payment services firms, consumers. This is a very
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.