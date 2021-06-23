U.K. Regulator Warns Against 111 Unregistered Crypto Businesses By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

  • U.K. regulator, the FCA said there are over 100 unregistered crypto firms
  • It warns banks and payment firms against engaging with the businesses

According to the U.K. regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, there are over 100 unregistered crypto firms. As a result, the FCA said it had warned consumers over dealing with unlisted crypto-related firms.

Moreover, the Financial Conduct Authority noted 111 firms are operating without the required registration. As per Reuters, the FCA sees that the entities threaten the financial system. So, it warns banks and payment firms against engaging with the firms.

Mark Steward, FCA’s head of enforcement, said,

We have a number of firms that are clearly doing business in the U.K. without being registered with us and they are dealing with someone: banks, payment services firms, consumers. This is a very

