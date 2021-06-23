Spanish court rules John McAfee can be extradited to the United States By Cointelegraph

John McAfee, founder of the antivirus software company of the same name, is one step closer to facing prosecution in the United States for tax evasion.

In a ruling released on Wednesday, the Spanish National Court approved the extradition of McAfee to the United States. His legal team will have the opportunity to appeal the court’s decision. In addition, Spain’s Council of Ministers will need to approve the extradition before it is final.