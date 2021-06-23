Southwest names Robert Jordan as CEO By Reuters



FILE PHOTO: A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane is seen at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in the Greater Los Angeles Area, California, U.S., April 10, 2017.



(Reuters) – Southwest Airlines (NYSE:) Co said on Wednesday that Robert Jordan, the company’s executive vice president corporate services, will become its chief executive officer effective Feb. 1, 2022, succeeding Gary Kelly.

Kelly, 66, will transition to the role of executive chairman, the carrier said.

Jordan, 60, is a long-time Southwest executive. He joined the airline in 1988, and has served in roles including director of revenue accounting and corporate controller.

Kelly, who has served as the airline’s CEO since 2004, will serve as executive chairman through at least 2026 at the discretion of the company’s board, Southwest said.