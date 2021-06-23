Snoop Dogg Hilariously Recalled Out-Smoking Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson has talked at length about his relationship to marijuana, often incorporating anecdotes into comedy sets and interviews that either incidentally or directly involve being stoned.
But the Saturday Night Live star, once described as “the SNL comic famous for weed jokes,” still couldn’t keep up with Snoop Dogg when they smoked together recently.
Snoop, whose public image is very closely intertwined with his appreciation for cannabis (in 2012, he literally claimed to smoke 81 blunts per day), put his “good friend” Pete on blast during a Tuesday appearance on E! News’ Nightly Pop.
“I can’t even front. The last person I just blew with, I knocked his wig off,” the rapper and actor laughed, after the talkshow’s hosts asked him to reveal which celebrities can and “can’t hang.” (It was Willie Nelson who outpaced Snoop in in 2007, for the record.)
“I’m supposed to see him again this week,” Snoop went on, “my good friend Pete Davidson.”
Describing Pete’s smoking etiquette, he added, “I mean, he fights…he fights and he fights and he fights and then he says, ‘Hey, man. I’m cool.'”
Sounds reasonable enough! You can watch Snoop’s full interview in the clip above.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!