Shares cheer dovish Powell; S.African rand up on inflation surge

Emerging markets stocks jumped 1% on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell calmed concerns over policy tightening, while a surge in inflation in South Africa lifted the rand on hawkish central bank expectations.

MSCI’s index of EM shares was set for its best session in three weeks after Powell sounded dovish in his testimony to Congress, saying inflation would not be the only determinant in interest rates decisions.

“It was enough to let markets move back into their happy place,” said Jeffery Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda.

After a strong session in Asia, Russian shares moved 0.5% closer to all-times highs and South African stocks were on course for their best session this month.

Still, the broader EM stocks index is down more than 1% in June after two straight monthly gains as a hawkish turn by the Fed last week led to hefty losses. Higher U.S. interest rates lessen the appeal for riskier emerging markets assets.

HAWKISH CHEER FOR RAND

Currencies in Turkey, Russia and South Africa firmed between 0.6% and 0.7% as the dollar pulled further away from over two-month highs.

South Africa’s rand rose up to 0.9% to hit session highs after data showed headline inflation in May soared to a 30-month high of 5.2%, as expected but above the mid-point of the central bank’s target range of 3%-6%.