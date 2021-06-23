Senator Cynthia Lummis excited to buy the Bitcoin dip By Cointelegraph

United States Senator Cynthia Lummis, a Republican from Wyoming, took advantage of a deeply discounted (BTC) price this week by adding to her holdings.

In the wake of yet another major price correction for crypto assets, Lummis told Fox News Wednesday that she’s “excited to buy the Bitcoin dip.”