SEC considers disclosure mandate for range of climate metrics By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has asked staff to consider a public company disclosure mandate to include range of specific climate metrics based on importance to investors, he said on Wednesday.
Gary Gensler told an industry audience that he has also asked staff to address companies that have made ‘forward-looking’ climate commitments and have significant operations in foreign jurisdictions with required climate-related targets.
