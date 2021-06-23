Scooter Braun Denies Bullying Taylor Swift

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

In a recent interview, Scooter called their feud “confusing” and said Taylor’s reaction made him “sad.”


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images,, Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards / Getty Images


The media exec, who was recently named Variety’s music mogul of the year, told the magazine that the public feud with the singer-songwriter is “not based on anything factual.”

He continued that the feud, which stemmed from his 2019 acquisition of Big Machine Records and thus Swift’s masters, “seems very unfortunate.” He added that Swift’s reaction makes him “sad.”


Rich Fury / Getty Images

After the acquisition, Scooter sold Taylor’s masters. She said her team tried to negotiate with Scooter but that his team was requiring her to sign an “ironclad” NDA, which was “not normal.”

In the interview, Scooter acknowledged the NDA, but did not respond to allegations by Taylor that it seemed the “master recordings were not for sale to [her].”


Michael Tran / Getty Images

“I don’t know what story she was told. I asked for her to sit down with me several times, but she refused,” Braun told Variety. “I offered to sell her the catalog back and went under NDA, but her team refused…She and I only met briefly three or four times in the past, and all our interactions were really friendly and kind. I find her to be an incredibly talented artist and wish her nothing but the best.”

Braun said his characterization as a “bully” struck him as the “worst.” He continued, “I’m firmly against anyone ever being bullied. I always try to lead with appreciation and understanding. The one thing I’m proudest of in that moment was that my artists and team stood by me.”


Jean Baptiste Lacroix / FilmMagic

In a Tumblr post, Taylor previously described Scooter as an “incessant, manipulative bullying” person who was “controlling.” She characterized the acquisition deal as her “worst case scenario.”

Elsewhere, Scooter suggested that Taylor’s accusations have created misconceptions about him.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“I think when you’re successful, you are misunderstood…There’s always going to be misconceptions because people want to see things the way they want to see them,” he told the outlet. 

For Scooter Braun’s full interview, click here.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR