Saweetie Upcoming Album Interview

Describe your upcoming album in three words.

It’s pretty bitch music! [Laughs] We can actually dissect those words, because when I say pretty, I would really love to give the power back to my fans. I feel like, as a woman, people are always telling us what’s not cute, what’s cute, what’s hot, what’s not hot — but what’s pretty is the skin you’re in, your aura, your confidence, your self-esteem. It goes beyond your face value.

Then bitch, I was inspired by Thug Life by Tupac — so it’s basically an acronym. It’s boss, independent, tough, CEO, and hifey. For those who don’t know what hifey means, I’m from the Bay, it means turning up and having a good time.

Then music: everything is intentional. I want this album to be sensational. I want to inspire, I want to motivate. I want this music to spread, like, a pretty-ass, contagious-ass virus [laughs].