Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.02% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.02%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the gained 0.02%.

The best performers of the session on the were Al Moammar Information Systems Co CJSC (SE:), which rose 9.95% or 11.40 points to trade at 126.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Arab Sea Information Systems Co SJSC (SE:) added 9.32% or 9.80 points to end at 115.00 and Emaar The Economic City (SE:) was up 8.72% or 1.04 points to 12.96 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ALABDULLATIF CO. (SE:), which fell 3.72% or 1.50 points to trade at 38.85 at the close. Wataniya Insurance Company (SE:) declined 3.52% or 1.75 points to end at 48.00 and Al Samaani Factory Metal Industries Co CJSC (SE:) was down 3.16% or 11.80 points to 362.00.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 109 to 82 and 12 ended unchanged.

Shares in Al Moammar Information Systems Co CJSC (SE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 9.95% or 11.40 to 126.00. Shares in Emaar The Economic City (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 8.72% or 1.04 to 12.96.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 1.32% or 0.96 to $73.81 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 1.22% or 0.91 to hit $75.72 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.89% or 15.80 to trade at $1793.20 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.21% to 4.4859, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7501.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.22% at 91.547.