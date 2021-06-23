Recent Developments, Community, Future Events By DailyCoin



Verasity (VRA): Recent Developments, Community, Future Events



Verasity , a protocol for the improvement of revenue for content creators, has made significant developments , much to the excitement of their community.

The first quarter of 2021 saw the introduction of new products and features, such as the launch of Verasity’s ‘Proof of View’ enabled smart contract (ERC777) among other things.

The second quarter of the year promises equally stellar offerings that will bring the project closer to its goal of improving the experience of video publishers.

At the time of writing, the price of VRA stands at $0.01635 with a market cap of $62 million.

Verasity has steadily been achieving the milestones laid out in its roadmap as it marches on towards the ambitious goal of improving the accruable revenue for content creators and video publishers. Having secured high-profile partnerships with YouTube, Twitch and Vimeo (NASDAQ:), to name a few, the project is not resting on its laurels as it continues to innovate, much to the delight of a blossoming community.

The first quarter of 2021 witnessed a series of intriguing developments for the platform, such as the introduction of a VOD sharing platform, the release of the proprietary EFC video player, and listings on top exchanges around the world.

Recent Developments

Waves of excitement earlier ran through Verasity’s community when it was announced that Verasity had been granted a patent for its revolutionary ‘Proof of View’ innovation. The offering gave users the ability to filter ‘fake views’ from ‘real views’ on the blockchain, reducing losses in revenue and allowing quality content to flourish.

Since securing the patent, the team behind Verasity has continued their fine form by delivering on the milestones they had laid out on the platform’s roadmap. Some recent innovations include the launch of impressive products such as a VOD sharing platform, the introduction of the proprietary EFC video player, and the acquisition of VOD content.

In addition to these outstanding features, the project has also made impressive strides by launching its VRA reward system and the VeraWallet for live stream viewing, with instant staking of and BTC providing an additional incentive.

In terms of Verasity’s proposed projects, the platform has successfully launched Proof of View enabled smart contracts, and the promised swap from ERC20 to ERC777 has become a reality.

Highlighting the acceptance of Verasity in the space, is the fact that exchanges like Bittrex, Uniswap, and DigiFinex and others have already begun listing the offering. The project also received the honour of having one of its representatives deliver a major speech at CoinTelegraph’s Global Hot Trends Summit this year.

On the Flipside

VideoCoin has entered into a partnership with Filecoin that could potentially jolt life into the NFT video marketplace.

This partnership could affect Verasity as, according to them, NFTs on the network are only expected to launch during the third quarter of the year.

Verasity is already seeking to revolutionize the NFT Market with its Proof of View protocol.

The Future

The future is bright for Verasity as it lines up exciting developments to accelerate milestone progress of the project. The second quarter will see the launch of white label solutions for EFC tournaments, and will allow adverts of partners to run during games.

The highlight of Q3 is the provision of VRA digital purchases for gaming-enabled partnerships, while Q4 will see the introduction of NFTs to the platform, the integration of VeraWallet mobile apps, and revolutionary fraud detection for ads.

The stellar developments brought in by the team behind Verasity have seen VRA rise in value steadily over the last few months, as the coin notched a 14.20% increase over the 24 hour period prior to the writing of this article, trading at $0.01635.

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Join to get the flipside of crypto

Upgrade your inbox and get our DailyCoin editors’ picks 1x a week delivered straight to your inbox.

[contact-form-7]

You can always unsubscribe with just 1 click.

Continue reading on DailyCoin