PayPal and Visa Back Blockchain Capital’s $300M Fund By CoinQuora



PayPal and Visa Back Blockchain Capital’s $300M Fund



Monday: Blockchain Capital has just wrapped up funding for its Fund V LP. As per the latest reports, Visa and PayPal also took part in the funding round.

Raising over $300 million, major investors oversubscribed to Blockchain Capital’s fund. This is likely because there is still high interest in blockchain technology and the opportunities it will create. This is despite the current market low crypto is going through. Many university endowments, hedge funds, and family offices made their way to the capital-raising round besides Visa and PayPal.

The company’s co-founder and managing partner Bart Stephens shared his delight on closing the VC’s fifth successfu…

