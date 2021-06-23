Oil Up Boosted by Key Markets, Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting By Investing.com



By Doris Yu

Investing.com – Oil was up Wednesday morning in Asia as a strong economic rebound of key consumers boosted fuel demand and drained bloated inventories. Investors now await the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) meeting for clues on production policy.

U.S. crude oil supply from the showed a draw of 7.199 million barrels for the week ending June 18. Forecasts prepared by Investing.com predicted a 3.625 million-barrel draw, while an 8.537 million-barrel draw was recorded during the previous week.

Fuel demand is boosted by key markets including the U.S. and China which continue their economic recovery from COVID-19.

On the supply side, the OPEC+ is due to meet in the following week to discuss its output policy. Russia is considering a potential supply increase, Russian officials told Bloomberg, while some OPEC+ nations are also discussing a potential supply hike in August, a delegate told Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Iran indicated that nuclear talks with world powers may and a possible gain in fuel supply is set to be delayed.

“Prices are comfortably placed where they’re now with the supply tightness and healthy demand recovery, joined by a delayed Iranian nuke deal…all eyes are now on the OPEC+ meeting next week.” Will Sungchil Yun, senior commodities analyst at VI Investment Corp, told Bloomberg.