Oil Up Boosted by Key Markets, Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting By Investing.com

By Doris Yu
Investing.com – Oil was up Wednesday morning in Asia as a strong economic rebound of key consumers boosted fuel demand and drained bloated inventories. Investors now await the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) meeting for clues on production policy.
rose 0.59% to $75.25 by 12:40 AM ET (4:40 AM GMT) and jumped 0.47% to $73.19.
U.S. crude oil supply from the showed a draw of 7.199 million barrels for the week ending June 18. Forecasts prepared by Investing.com predicted a 3.625 million-barrel draw, while an 8.537 million-barrel draw was recorded during the previous week.
Investors now await crude oil supply from the , due later in the day.
Fuel demand is boosted by key markets including the U.S. and China which continue their economic recovery from COVID-19.
On the supply side, the OPEC+ is due to meet in the following week to discuss its output policy. Russia is considering a potential supply increase, Russian officials told Bloomberg, while some OPEC+ nations are also discussing a potential supply hike in August, a delegate told Bloomberg.
Meanwhile, Iran indicated that nuclear talks with world powers may and a possible gain in fuel supply is set to be delayed.
“Prices are comfortably placed where they’re now with the supply tightness and healthy demand recovery, joined by a delayed Iranian nuke deal…all eyes are now on the OPEC+ meeting next week.” Will Sungchil Yun, senior commodities analyst at VI Investment Corp, told Bloomberg.
