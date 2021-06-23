Oil Stockpiles Fell 7.6 Million Barrels Last Week: EIA By Investing.com



© Reuters.



Investing.com — U.S. oil stockpiles fell more than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

fell 7.614 million barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 3.942 million barrels.

stockpiles, which include diesel and , rose 1.754 million barrels in the week against expectations for a build of 1.083 million barrels, the EIA data showed.

were down 223,000 barrels. The weekly fell 0.4%, according to the EIA report.

inventories fell 2.93 million barrels last week the EIA said, compared with expectations for a build of 833,000 barrels.