No meeting planned between Blinken and China’s Wang at G20 -U.S. official

WASHINGTON — There is no meeting planned between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a G20 gathering in Italy next week, a State Department official said on Wednesday, after the Financial Times reported that Beijing and Washington were discussing such a meeting.

The newspaper, citing people briefed on the talks, said U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration had also informed counterparts in Beijing that it would like Wendy Sherman, deputy secretary of state, to visit China over the summer.

The White House had also held preliminary internal discussions about sending Blinken or Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, to China later this year, which could set the stage for Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to hold a bilateral summit on the margins of the G20 leaders meeting in Rome in October, the British newspaper reported https://on.ft.com/2SXZGHt.

“There is no meeting planned between Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Wang at the upcoming G20 Ministerial,” a State Department official said in response to a query about the report, while not commenting on the other details.

China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian was asked at a regular news briefing about the Financial Times report of a possible meeting between Blinken and Chinese officials at the G20 ministerial and replied: “I have no information to offer you at present.”