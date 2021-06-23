NFT marketplace Rarible closes $14M fundraising round led by CoinFund By Cointelegraph

NFT marketplace Rarible closes $14M fundraising round led by CoinFund
Major venture capital firms responsible for crypto investments have led the latest $14.2 million fundraising round for Rarible, the online marketplace behind many nonfungible token listings.
In a Wednesday announcement, Rarible said crypto investment group Coinfund and Venrock — the venture capital arm of the Rockefeller family — had led a $14.2 million Series A fundraising round for the nonfungible token, or NFT, platform. Rarible said it will use the funds to hire new team members. Other participants in the fundraising round include 01 Advisors.
