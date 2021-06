New On Netflix For July 2021

Here’s everything coming to Netflix US in July:

July 1

Audible — Netflix Documentary

Dynasty Warriors — Netflix Film

Generation 56k — Netflix Series

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway — Netflix Anime Film

Young Royals — Netflix Series

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

The Best of Enemies

Boogie Nights

Born to Play

Bureau of Magical Things, Season 1

Charlie’s Angels

Congo

Dennis the Menace

The Game

Hampstead

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Life as We Know It

Love Actually

Mary Magdalene

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight Run

Mortal Kombat (1995)

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

Ophelia

Sailor Moon Crystal, Seasons 1-3

She’s Out of My League

Spanglish

Star Trek

The Strangers

Stuart Little

Supermarket Sweep, Season 1

Sword of Trust

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What Dreams May Come

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Zathura: A Space Adventure

July 2

The 8th Night — Netflix Film

Big Timber — Netflix Series

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 — Netflix Film

Haseen Dillruba — Netflix Film

Mortel, Season 2 — Netflix Series

Snowpiercer

July 3

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 17

July 4

We The People — Netflix Family

July 5

You Are My Spring — Netflix Series

July 6

I Think You Should Leave with Time Robinson, Season 2 — Netflix Comedy Special

July 7

Brick Mansions

Cat People — Netflix Documentary

Dogs, Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

The Mire: ’97 — Netflix Series

The War Next-door — Netflix Series

Major Grom: Plague Doctor — Netflix Film

This Little Love of Mine

July 8

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime — Netflix Documentary

Home Again

Midnight Sun

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness — Netflix Anime

July 9

Atypical, Season 4 — Netflix Series

Biohackers, Season 2 — Netflix Series

The Cook of Castamar — Netflix Series

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 — Netflix Film

How I Became a Superhero — Netflix Film

Last Summer — Netflix Film

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach — Netflix Comedy Special

Virgin River, Season 3 — Netflix Series

July 10

American Ultra

July 13

Ridley Jones — Netflix Family

July 14

A Classic Horror Story — Netflix Film

The Guide to the Perfect Family — Netflix Film

Gunpowder Milkshake — Netflix Film

Heist — Netflix Documentary

My Unorthodox Life — Netflix Series

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Bundía? — Netflix Documentary

July 15

A Perfect Fit — Netflix Film

Beastars, Season 2 — Netflix Anime

Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo — Netflix Documentary

My Amanda — Netflix Film

Never Have I Ever, Season 2 — Netflix Series

July 16

The Beguiled

Deep — Netflix Film

Explained, Season 3 — Netflix Documentary (New Episodes Weekly)

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 — Netflix Film

Johnny Test — Netflix Family

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

July 17

Cosmic Sin

July 20

Milkwater

July 21

Chernobyl 1986 — Netflix Film

The Movies That Made Us, Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

One on One with Kirk Cameron, Season 1

Sexy Beasts — Netflix Series

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — Netflix Series

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans — Netflix Family

July 22

Still Working 9 to 5

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop — Netflix Anime

July 23

A Second Chance: Rivals! — Netflix Family

Bankrolled — Netflix Film

Blood Red Sky — Netflix Film

Kingdom: Ashin of the North — Netflix Film

The Last Letter From Your Lover — Netflix Film

Masters of the Universe: Revelation — Netflix Series

Sky Rojo, Season 2 — Netflix Series

July 24

Charmed, Season 3

Django Unchained

July 26

The Walking Dead, Season 10

Wynonna Earp, Season 4

July 27

All American, Season 3

Mighty Express, Season 4 — Netflix Family

The Operative

July 28

Bartkowiak — Netflix Film

Fantastic Fungi

The Flash, Season 7

The Snitch Cartel: Origins — Netflix Series

Tattoo Redo — Netflix Series

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — Netflix Series (New Episodes)

July 29

Resort to Love — Netflix Film

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom — Netflix Anime

July 30

Centaurworld — Netflix Family

Glow Up, Season 3 — Netflix Series

The Last Mercenary — Netflix Film

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean — Netflix Documentary

Outer Banks, Season 2 – Netflix Series

July 31

The Vault

Coming Soon

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin

Feels Like Ishq — Netflix Series

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast), Season 3 — Netflix Series