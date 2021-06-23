NBCUniversal to stream major Tokyo Olympics events in push for Peacock viewers

Article content

NBCUniversal will air some of the most anticipated Tokyo Olympics events, including gymnastics and U.S. Men’s basketball, on its streaming platform Peacock, the company said Wednesday, in an effort to draw more viewers to the service.

The Comcast Corp-owned media company said it has signed over 120 advertisers for the Games, more than any other Olympics broadcast in history.

An NBCUniversal spokesperson said the company is on track to exceed the $1.2 billion in ads sold for the 2016 Rio Olympics, but declined to say whether it will beat the $1.25 billion sold last year before the Tokyo Olympics were postponed.

The Olympics, which this summer will have limited spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are an opportunity for NBCUniversal to attract advertiser dollars and promote Peacock at a time when viewers are watching less live TV. NBCUniversal paid $7.65 billion to extend its U.S. broadcast rights for the Olympics through 2032.

The Games continue to face backlash as a majority of the Japanese public oppose holding the Olympics while the country struggles with COVID-19 infections. Just 8.2% of Japanese citizens have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to a Reuters tracker.