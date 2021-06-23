Nasdaq hovers near record levels as factory activity scales new peak

Article content

The Nasdaq hovered near its all-time high on Wednesday, helped by a boost from Tesla shares, with investors cheering data that showed a record peak for U.S. factory activity in June.

Data firm IHS Markit said its flash U.S. manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to a reading of 62.6 this month, beating estimates of 61.5, but manufacturers are still struggling to secure raw materials and qualified workers, substantially raising prices.

The “high level of today’s surveys will provide some confirmation for the Fed that the time to begin taking its foot off the accelerator is not far away,” said Jai Malhi, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

U.S. stocks rose with the Nasdaq notching a record closing peak on Tuesday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell reassured that U.S. the central bank will not raise interest rates too quickly on inflation fears alone.

Powell’s comments follow the Fed’s projection of an increase in interest rates as soon as 2023, sooner than anticipated which sparked a sharp profit booking in the so called “reflation” stocks and triggered a move into tech-heavy growth names.

“As you get this idea that the reopening has been discounted and the recovery growth has been digested by the market, we’re going to go back to a economy that has a slower growth rate,” said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments.